‘Daily Show’ Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Hilarious’ Jan. 6 CPAC Performance Art

On Monday night’s Daily Show, Trevor Noah used a good portion of his opening monologue to focus on this past weekend’s “special tribute” to the imprisoned Jan. 6 rioters at CPAC in Texas that he jokingly described as “very moving and not at all hilarious.”

The host was talking about a bizarre performance art piece in which an actor in an orange jumpsuit sat in a fake prison cell and openly wept to bring the plight of the insurrectionists to life for the conservative conference attendees. Among them was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who entered the cage to pray with him.

“OK, wait, wait, wait,” Noah said. “Help me understand the logic here. Marjorie Taylor Greene is praying for a fake prisoner? Who is this lady?” Emphasizing that “this is a person who is actually part of running your country,” he added, “She must have the hardest time at Broadway shows. ‘They killed Hamilton!’”

In Greene’s “defense,” the host said the actor must have really “committed” to the role, shedding real tears for hour upon hour. “Which, in a way, is a powerful performance art,” he said. “Because isn’t that what conservatism has turned into in America? It’s just people in MAGA hats acting like they’re victims?” Noah mock-cried as he said, “There’s fewer white people now than there used to be…but we still have all the power…”

And as if this story couldn’t get any “crazier,” Noah then revealed that the actor playing the prisoner was an actual Jan. 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and avoided incarceration by “snitching on the other rioters.”

“So, yeah, just so you understand, this dude is pretending to be a prisoner that he helped send to prison!” he added. “This is wild!”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.