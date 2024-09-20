The Daily Show kicked off its Thursday night episode by playing clips of North Carolina’s Trump-aligned Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson railing against “transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” Then, host Ronny Chieng spent the next several minutes highlighting Robinson’s apparent obsession with transgender porn.

“I guess there are more than two genders when it’s time to jerk it,” Chieng joked.

Chieng went on to say that “this is not going to play well with his base,” before sharing more messages that Robinson allegedly posted on the porn forum, including calling himself a “Black Nazi” and saying that he would prefer Adolf Hitler to Barack Obama.

“I take it back, I think his base will still like him,” the host added. “I mean, the whole thing kind of cancels out.”

Chieng ended his bit making the point that “no one should be writing in the comment section of a porn site,” adding, “You’re spending way too much time on a porn site if you’re getting into your views on slavery.”

Robinson has denied making the posts, calling them “salacious tabloid lies.”

