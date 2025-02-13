Media

‘Daily Show’ Unpacks Elon Musk’s Most Embarrassing Moment of the Week

'DOES HE NOT KNOW?'

Jordan Klepper didn’t know where to start with Musk’s Oval Office press conference alongside President Donald Trump.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
Jordan Klepper talking about Elon Musk
Comedy Central
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
TrumplandTulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Outfit Ripped as ‘Full Disney Villain’
Emell Derra Adolphus