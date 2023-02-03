Taking on Fox News during his final episode as guest host of The Daily Show this week, comedian D.L. Hughley told viewers, “You have got to hear the latest thing they’re talking about when it comes to police shooting Black people.”

He was talking about a recent segment in which Sean Hannity argued that police officers can’t be racist because white people get shot and killed by the police too. “There is no systemic racism in policing,” Hannity argued. “It doesn’t exist.”

Hannity proceeded to say that “good cops” make up the “vast, overwhelming majority” of police officers before adding, “And there is a small majority of bad cops.”

“He said it!” Hughley replied. “‘Small majority of bad cops.’ Now that is a Freudian slip for your ass!”

Hughley said it shouldn’t be “surprising” that cops kill more white people than Black people “because there are way more of them.” He joked, “That’s like more white people die in NASCAR races than Black people, of course!”

“But Sean is right, the police do need to stop killing white people too,” he continued. “Welcome to the struggle, my brother!”

