When Jordan Klepper returned to The Last Laugh podcast this month, he revealed that the biggest difference between Trump rallies in 2016 and 2020 is the “desperation” in the air.

“It’s hard to keep the party going with 200,000 dead,” he said. “There are smaller numbers, partially because you could die going to these now. But there’s also a different feeling than there was before.”

It seems to be getting worse. In his final dispatch for The Daily Show before the election next week, Klepper went to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and was immediately struck by how “subdued” the crowd in the parking lot was. “In this rally, in the final week of election season, I noticed something different,” he said. “It was quiet.”

Klepper even got some Trump fans to admit that they were “exhausted” and “ready to move on.” Or as he put it, “It’s eerily quiet. You can hear a QAnon push notification ding in someone’s pocket.”

Still, the comedian found plenty of supporters to defend the president’s record without the benefit of facts and try to push the “Hail Mary October surprise” of Hunter Biden’s laptop with no knowledge of what is supposedly on it.

“I saw pedophilia in China or something like that?” one young man in a MAGA hat suggested, but he wouldn’t say he exactly “believed” it.

Another offered, “Conspiracy theorists would say that it’s Joe Biden and Hunter Biden communicating with, you know, outside countries about business deals and stuff like that,” but admitted that it “hasn’t been proven yet.”

“If this somber attitude was a reflection of what could happen on Election Day, are these folks prepared for a world post-Trump?” Klepper asked viewers.

The answer was apparently no, as one woman told him that if Trump loses, she “will not live under a socialist government” so instead will be headed to Costa Rica, which Klepper informed her has universal health care.

“So the pitches have been made and the escape routes planned,” he concluded. “Nothing left to do other than vote your asses off and hope we get the results soon.”

For more, listen to The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper on The Last Laugh podcast.