‘Daily Show’ Mocks Melania’s ‘ChatGPT’ Book: ‘Writing Is Hard’

Former first lady Melania Trump’s debut memoir, Melania, is here. And Daily Show recurring host Jordan Klepper isn’t impressed by what’s in it.

“I want to read you a quick passage, just to give you a feel for it,” Klepper told his audience Wednesday night. “This is real: page 78, right after Trump won the 2016 election…”

The passage explained how Melania Trump had told her husband, “Congratulations. What an achievement. All those other people, and you won. You’re the president of the United States of America.”

According to Melania Trump, her husband replied, “And you’re the first lady. Good luck.”

Klepper joked, “I’ve got to wipe away a tear on that one. That is a heartwarming moment that definitely wasn’t created by ChatGPT.”

Referencing the 2016 scandal in which Melania Trump allegedly plagiarized a speech by her predecessor, Klepper added, “Turns out, writing is hard when you don’t have Michelle Obama to plagiarize from.”

“You know, people make a lot of jokes about this marriage,” Klepper said, “but when I look at their shared love of exploiting our political system to sell s--t for personal profit, I just see two soulmates.”

Klepper also ripped into Kamala Harris for her interview with The View on Tuesday, where she was asked what she’d do differently from Joe Biden and answered, “Not a thing comes to mind.”

“Come on, Madam VP, this is an opportunity to differentiate yourself from an unpopular administration,” Klepper urged. “Surely, you would do something different.”

He played a clip of Harris following up on her original answer by promising to have a Republican in her cabinet.

“OK,” said Klepper, unimpressed. “Everything Joe Biden did, plus Republicans. Sneaky move, appealing to Republicans by promising to do a diversity hire, you know? They famously love that.”