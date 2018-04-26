‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Baffled by Kanye West’s ‘Love’ for Trump

Wednesday was the day Kanye West went full MAGA and like most of his fans, Trevor Noah doesn’t know what to make of it.

Not only did West express “love” for President Donald Trump on Twitter, but he also called him “my brother” and posted a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The president even responded personally, thanking the rapper for his support and adding, “very cool!”

After revealing the “breaking news from the Sunken Place,” The Daily Show host looked pained as he said, “I don’t even know what happened here. I think Kanye West just realized he’s too rich to not be Republican?”

Noah predicted, accurately, that West’s Trump support would “confuse” people on Fox News. “Because they’re probably going to be like, ‘Why don’t these celebrity rap thugs stay out of politics and—sorry, I mean, this guy understands the American people.”

The “craziest” part of this story, Noah added, is that West went on television after Hurricane Katrina 13 years ago and declared, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

“But he’s the same guy who ‘loves’ Trump?” the host asked. “When George Bush sees this on Twitter he’s going to be like, ‘What the fuck? I know I was a bad president, but this guy’s friends with Nazis!’”