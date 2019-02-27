“Last night, the president’s daughter took a break from her extremely important job at the White House to teach Democrats a little lesson about ordinary Americans,” Trevor Noah said midway through his opening Daily Show segment Tuesday night.

He was referring to the latest interview Ivanka Trump gave to Fox News, in which she responded to Democratic ideas such as a guaranteed basic income by saying, “I don’t think Americans, in their heart, want to be given something.”

“Are you shitting me right now?” Noah asked. “Ivanka Trump says the thing she’s learned in life is that people want to work for what they get? Really? The woman whose résumé just says, ‘Daddy, I need job now?’”

“And for the record, I’m going to call B.S. on this,” the host continued. “People love getting free shit, OK?” As just one example, Noah pointed to his trip to the Oscars this past weekend, where there is a gift lounge for wealthy celebrities.

“Rich people always try to be like, ‘Oh, people don’t want handouts,’” he said. “Let me tell you something, rich people love handouts more than anyone.” After watching people rush to grab their Oscar goodie bags, he says he thought, “What are you doing? You’re a millionaire! You have everything!”

“Guys, Lady Gaga kicked my ass because I grabbed something before she could get her hands on it,” he added. “And sure, it was her Oscar, but that’s not the point!”