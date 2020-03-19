Picking up where Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon left off earlier this week, Trevor Noah delivered an impressively-produced version of The Daily Show from his couch Wednesday night.

“Right now, we don’t know when we’re going to go back to the studio,” Noah said in the YouTube video. “We don’t know if we’re going to go back to the studio and I don’t think any of you know any different.”

Since the coronavirus has “changed everybody’s lives,” he explained, his entire crew would be making The Daily Show from their respective homes.

Noah covered a lot of ground in the inaugural “Daily Social Distancing Show,” but the highlight came when he turned his focus to President Donald Trump’s latest press conference, during which a reporter asked him about an unnamed White House official who reportedly called the virus “Kung-Flu.”

“You know Trump is the only person who could hold a press conference about a pandemic and then turn it into a fight about racism,” Noah said. “Who does that?” He imitated Trump urging Americans to “stay calm,” and then five minutes later saying, “Kung-Flu is a term of respect, ask any Asian!”

“Focus!” he told Trump. “This is where you need presidential.” Noah said he wishes in these moments that President Obama could come back, just for the briefings. “Whether you agree with his policies or not, you have to admit that Barack Obama did his thing. He knew how to calm everybody down.”

Breaking out his Obama impression to show how that might sound, Noah added, “In the meantime, if you want something comforting to binge at home, you can watch the first eight years of my presidency. That’s a rerun that never gets old. The best part is in season two when I go after bin Laden. Spoiler alert! He doesn’t make it.”

