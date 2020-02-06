After taking a few moments to express “shock” at Mitt Romney’s decision to vote for President Trump’s removal from office and deep disappointment at Susan Collins’ decision to stand by him, Trevor Noah moved on to the right’s big outrage of the day: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up her copy of the president’s State of the Union address.

The Daily Show host played a montage of the most over-the-top reactions from Fox News pundits, culminating with both Kellyanne Conway and Laura Ingraham accusing Pelosi of “shredding” the stories of the Americans Trump talked about in his speech.

“That is so true, my friends,” Noah said, nodding gravely. “When Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of Trump’s speech, she wasn’t just ripping up a speech, she was ripping up the memory of the people in that speech. Those people are gone now. That’s how paper works.”

But the host was especially baffled by the idea that “these people, the people who support Trump, have no business complaining about breaches of decorum.” He said he found it “kind of funny” that Republicans were “so upset” by Pelosi’s actions on the same night that Trump gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, “a man who, to put it mildly, is not known for being best.”

What followed was an even more insane compilation of some of the most vile things Limbaugh has said about black people, women, Asians and others during his many decades on conservative talk radio.

“Yeah, Rush Limbaugh might be racist, sexist, homophopbic and mock people with disabilities, but at least he treats paper with respect,” Noah said.

