Susan Collins Admits Trump May Not Have Learned His ‘Lesson’
One day after Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced her decision to vote against removing President Trump from office by saying that she believes he has learned his “lesson” and will be “much more cautious in the future,” she admitted on Fox News that her assumption was based on nothing. Asked by Fox anchor Martha MacCallum if Trump gave her any “assurance” that he would not accept (or solicit) foreign help in his next election, Collins said she has not spoken to him once throughout the Senate trial, which ended in the president’s acquittal Wednesday afternoon.
“So why do you have that feeling that he has changed, that he learned a lesson?” MacCallum asked. Collins smiled broadly as she replied, “Well, I may not be correct on that. It’s more aspirational on my part, it’s more that I hope that he’s listened to the many voices in the Senate who have pointed out that the call was very problematic.” President Trump has never admitted that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was anything less than “perfect.”