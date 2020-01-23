On Tuesday night, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) dropped a lyrical bomb on the Senate floor during President Trump’s impeachment trial.

In response to a query by Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, Jeffries, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, responded by shouting-out Brooklyn’s finest: “We are here, sir, to follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the Constitution, and present the truth to the American people. That is why we are here, Mr. Sekulow, and if you don’t know, now you know.” (The line comes from the Notorious B.I.G. classic “Juicy.”)

“Ohhhh! And if you don’t know, now you know!” exclaimed The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah on Wednesday night. “That’s right! Congressman Hakeem Jeffries just quoted Biggie on the floor of Congress. The only thing I wish is that he’d used the entire line. That would have been amazing. He’s like, ‘If you don’t know, now you know, n*ggaaaaa!’ because if that happened, Black people would have been out celebrating in the streets, it would have been MLK Day Part II.”

“But I gotta say, man, hip-hop has come a long way. Think about it: in the ‘80s and ‘90s it was considered ‘gangsta’ music, and now it’s being quoted in an impeachment trial. That’s how far hip-hop has come. Think about that! That’s insane. I bet it’s only a matter of time before Mitch McConnell responds with a rap lyric of his own: ‘My name is Mitch and I don’t have a jaw / I love the Senate and sawing mawww.’”