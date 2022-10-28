Just as Elon Musk was making his Twitter takeover official, Trevor Noah was roasting the hell out of him for the way he went about it.

And the host started with Musk’s bizarre bit upon arrival at Twitter’s headquarters that involved posting a video of himself carrying a physical sink into the office with the caption “let that sink in.”

“I know a lot of people think that was corny,” Noah said. “But I think once you have 87 children, you’re allowed to make dad jokes.” Wondering where Musk got the sink, the host asked if it was “the one he ripped out of the wall when the judge told him he had to buy Twitter.” If Jeff Bezos tried a similar stunt, Noah joked that Amazon employees would have just thought they were “finally getting a restroom.”

And as for the statement that Musk posted on Thursday morning assuring advertisers that Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape,” Noah mocked the billionaire for going from “free speech cowboy” to promising a “safe space” for corporations. “The man has owned Twitter for one minute and already he’s like, ‘Free speech is great, but you know what else is great? Money.’”

“Honestly, it’s embarrassing,” he continued. “Not even one day of owning Twitter and Elon is already caving in to the advertisers. Folding like a tortilla around a Crunchwrap Supreme filled with carne asada steak, available only at Taco Bell.”

