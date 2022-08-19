Donald Trump has spent his career boasting that he only hires “the best people.” But as Trevor Noah pointed out Thursday night, an inordinate number of those people have ended up in prison.

This week, Trump’s “number two guy for the last 40 years,” Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and is expected to do time behind bars. “Can we just take a moment to appreciate how many people associated with Donald Trump have ended up in prison?” the Daily Show host asked. “His lawyer, his campaign manager, his deputy campaign chair, now the chief financial officer of his organization? Usually, you’ve got to run a drug cartel to have this many friends doing hard time.”

At this point, Noah joked that it’s basically just El Chapo and Donald Trump who have this many underlings in prison.

The host went on to suggest that they start sending “all these Trump felons” to school assemblies to scare kids straight. He imagined them telling the students, “You think hanging out with the 45th president is cool?! That’s what I’ve done and now I’m drinking out of a toilet. That’s my State of the Union, kid!”

“Now I know what you’re thinking right now,” he continued. “You’re wondering to yourself, surely if Trump’s second in command was committing financial crimes with Trump’s company, then Trump must also be involved in these crimes?”

Well, according to the former president, he “had no idea what was happening in his organization at all levels for decades, he had no clue,” Noah explained, “and that, my friends, is the kind of leadership that makes him fit to be the next president of the United States.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.