Before Trevor Noah officially signs off from The Daily Show later this year, he is the only nightly host airing new episodes this week. Which meant he was also the first host to get a crack at Herschel Walker for flashing a fake police badge at his one and only debate with Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over the weekend.

After describing Walker as “closed-captioning’s worst nightmare,” Noah ran down some of the many controversies “swirling around” the candidate, from “his attack on absentee parents despite being one” to “his opposition to abortion despite allegedly paying for one.” All of this brought him to Walker’s attempt at “prop comedy” mid-debate as a way to address allegations that he has lied about being a member of law enforcement.

“I don’t know what’s crazier in this story,” the host said. “The fact that this man lied about being in law enforcement, or the fact that he pulled out a fake badge during a debate!” On top of that, Walker defended himself in an interview Monday morning by pushing back on the assertion by the National Sheriff’s Association that the “honorary” badge is purely symbolic.

“It almost makes me wonder, how many people has Herschel Walker arrested?” Noah asked. He also wondered if Walker uses a “World’s Best Dad” mug to prove he’s not an absentee father.

The “saddest part” of the story, he continued, is that “there are people who are going to believe that Herschel Walker was in law enforcement because he pulled out this badge.” During his time in America, the South African comedian explained, he has learned that if “people see it, they believe it.”

“But it’s honorary!” Noah added, comparing the badge to Taylor Swift’s honorary doctorate from NYU. “But you don’t see her in the operating room like, ‘Well, killed another one!’”

If there is an “upside” to this controversy, he said finally, it’s that Georgia voters don’t need to actually elect Walker to the U.S. Senate. “They can just give him a certificate that says ‘honorary senator,’” Noah joked. “He won’t know the difference!”

