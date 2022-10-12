Trevor Noah capped off the latest installment of his Daily Show segment “The Amazing Racism” by taking his first swipe at Kanye West for “drifting right off the deep end” when he posted an openly antisemitic tweet about going “death con 3” on Jewish people over the weekend.

“I don’t even know where to begin with this shit,” Noah said, before deciding to start by focusing on the less important point that it’s actually “DEFCON 3” and since the scale actually goes from one to five, West seemed to be aiming for the middle. “If you’re trying to tell people how hard you’re going to go, that’s just a weird way to do it,” he joked.

Next, the host went after West for prefacing his antisemitism with the line “I’m a bit sleepy tonight.”

“What is that?” Noah asked. “Does antisemitism make you tired? Is that why MAGA people love the MyPillow guy?”

Ultimately, Noah said he “feels bad” for right-wingers who are getting present-day Kanye instead of College Dropout or My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy-era Kanye. “They’re getting this Kanye?” he said. “It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school.”

Earlier this year, at the height of West’s harassment campaign against his ex Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Noah warned viewers that the situation could turn violent.

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions,” he said at the time. “Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and shit might go down.’”