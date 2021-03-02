This Is ‘Not OK’: Trevor Noah Tears Into Andrew Cuomo

“We have to talk about the political scandal that is rocking the country,” Trevor Noah said during Monday night’s Daily Show. For the first time in a long time, he wasn’t talking about Donald Trump.

After an extended breakdown of the multiple sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including his defense that he was just trying to be “playful” with his female employees, the host said, “Guys, of course he was being playful! I mean, imagine your much older, politically powerful boss turns to you and says, ‘When was the last time you were really hugged?’ That’s super playful! Can’t you feel your skin crawling with delight?”

Turning more serious, Noah told viewers, “Here’s the thing: Even if Cuomo did think he was just ‘being playful,’ it’s still not OK, all right?” He added, “This is what bosses never seem to understand. If you’re a boss, you should never be flirtatious with your employees.”

“So right now, things are looking pretty bad for Governor Cuomo,” he said. “He’s facing investigations and even calls to resign. And you know that it’s not good when you’re the person in trouble and you’re like, ‘Guys, please, remember all those people in nursing homes I got killed? Let’s talk about that again!’”

Noah even took a moment to castigate himself and “all those people who praised Cuomo so highly last year,” joking, “Those people really don’t look so smart now.”

