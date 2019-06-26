At the end of his regular “Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” segment Tuesday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah said he “had to make time” for one important news story about President Trump.

“For the 22nd time, Donald J. Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct,” Noah said, referring to the rape allegation from writer E. Jean Carroll. “That’s almost one accusation for each Democrat running.”

The rest of the segment was nearly devoid of jokes as Noah warned against the impetus to “brush” aside the claims. “Sometimes people don’t even listen,” he said. “But 22 times is pretty high. You realize Boeing had two planes go down and they were forced to ground the entire fleet because people were like, maybe we should investigate what’s going on here.”

“I’m not saying it’s real and I’m not saying it’s fake,” the host clarified. “But I do think that people should listen.”

And he doesn’t think Trump is helping his cause with the way he has decided to deny the allegation. “I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type,” the president said this week. “No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

“Really?!” Noah asked as his audience groaned. “First of all, that’s not ‘great respect.’”

“If your denial leaves people thinking there is a type of woman you would rape, that’s not a good denial,” he continued. “And I don’t understand how we’re still struggling with this in society. A woman’s attractiveness has nothing to do with whether or not they were raped. Nothing at all.”

“But it shows you how out of whack Trump’s priorities are. He’s getting accused of rape and his first concern is letting people know what his standards are for women,” Noah added, comparing it to someone who is accused of murdering someone at a Holiday Inn and defends themself by saying, “I stay at the Ritz-Carlton!”

The host went on to lament how “strange” it is that “these allegations never seem to have an effect on Donald Trump” when so many other men have been taken down due to one credible accusation.

The “paradox” of Trump, Noah said, is that the “outrage over his election” helped to inspire the #MeToo movement. “But so far, he’s the one that’s been immune to its effects,” he added. “And while many people are pushing for Trump to face some consequences, it seems like nobody in Washington has the time for that.”