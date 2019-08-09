CHEAT SHEET
PAY UP
Judge Orders Daily Stormer Founder to Pay $14M for Inciting Harassment Against Jewish Family
A Montana judge has ordered the publisher of The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, to pay $14 million for inciting his readers to bombard a Jewish woman and her family with threatening messages. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen sided with real estate agent Tanya Gersh in her lawsuit against Andrew Anglin, the website’s founder, after he failed to appear for a deposition, The Missoulian reports. Anglin has been ordered to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages to Gersh. The findings echo an earlier order in July from a federal magistrate judge against Anglin. Gersh was doxxed by Anglin after he accused her of trying to run white nationalist Richard Spencer’s mother out of a resort town in Montana. Anglin is facing default judgments in at least three other federal cases.