Daily Stormer Founder Andrew Anglin Ordered to Pay Over $14 Million to Victim of ‘Troll Storm’
A federal judge ordered the founder of neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer to pay more than $14 million to a Montana woman after he orchestrated a “troll storm” against her and her family. According to The Missoulian, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch ruled Andrew Anglin must pay Tanya Gersh $10 million in punitive damages and $4,042,438 in compensatory damages after he told his followers to harass Gersh in late 2016. Anglin was also ordered to remove any content about Gersh from The Daily Stormer’s website.
Gersh, a real estate agent, was accused by the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer of attempting to force her to sell her Montana property. In response, Anglin doxxed Gersh and her family and told his followers to unleash an “old fashioned Troll storm” on them. Gersh, her husband, and her therapist told the court the “storm” inflicted emotional damage that lingers today. Anglin was previously ordered to pay more than $4 million to a radio host and Daily Beast contributor after accusing him of being a terrorist.