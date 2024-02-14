Dakota Johnson Says ‘Madame Web’ Script Totally Changed After She Signed On
‘DRASTIC’
Dakota Johnson told The Wrap that “drastic changes” were made to the script of Madame Web after the actress accepted the lead role. According to Johnson, the story for the film was completely different before she was cast as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who is endowed with clairvoyant powers. Now, she said she can’t even remember what the story was when she signed on. “There were drastic changes,” Johnson said. “And I can’t even tell you what they were.” In 2020, when the film was still in development, Variety reported that it was likely the script would change to be better suited to whoever was cast in the lead role. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless were hired by Sony to work on the script for Madame Web after completing their work on Morbius, which had not yet been released. Madame Web is projected to have an even worse opening weekend than Morbius, generating between $25 million and $35 million domestically.