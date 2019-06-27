CHEAT SHEET
DALAI SLAM-A
Dalai Lama Hits Out at Trump: He ‘Lacks Moral Principle’
Not many people have been slammed by the Dalai Lama, but Donald Trump is clearly a special case. The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists hit out at Trump’s temperament and his “America First” rhetoric during an interview with the BBC. “[Trump’s] emotions [are] also a little bit,” he said, while waggling his finger near his temple. “One day he says something, another day he says something. But I think [there is a] lack of moral principle. When he became president, he expressed America first. That is wrong. America, they should take the global responsibility.” The Dalai Lama was also asked about remarks made in 2015 that if he was succeeded by a female she must be “very attractive, otherwise not much use.” He laughed when the comments were read to him and added: “If [a] female Dalai Lama comes then she should be more attractive... If [a] female Dalai Lama... I think, [people would] prefer not [to] see her, that face.”