Dale Earnhardt Jr., Family Survive Plane Crash in Tennessee
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family survived a plane crash in Tennessee Thursday, local news station WJHL reports. Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crashed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in the afternoon, with airport manager Dan Cogan claiming the plane ran off the runway and caught on fire. Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Earnhardt Jr., his wife, and child were all on board, along with the pilot, another passenger, and the family dog. Earnhardt Jr. was taken to Johnson City Medical Center with injuries described as “cuts and abrasions,” and his sister tweeted that everyone was safe and taken to a hospital.