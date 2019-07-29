CHEAT SHEET
‘MAN, I'M JUST SHOCKED’
U.S. Athlete Dalilah Muhammad Breaks 400m Hurdles World Record
Read it at USA Today
Dalilah Muhammad shattered the women's 400m hurdles world record at the Toyota U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships Sunday night, finishing first after an incredible 52.20 second run. She broke a 16-year-old world record with her win, .14 seconds faster than Russia’s Yuliya Pechonkina who set it in 2003. “I can’t even believe it,” Muhammad said afterward. “I feel really good. I’m happy, for one, to just make the team, and I’m so happy about the selection of girls that are coming with me in the 400 hurdles ... But the world record? Man, I’m just shocked. I don’t think it’s hit me yet.” The record came two weeks after she had a “crazy fall” that resulted in a mild concussion, limiting her training up to this week.