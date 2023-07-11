CHEAT SHEET
Cop Gets Suspended Nearly a Year After Designing Racist Coin
The Dallas Police Department has suspended one of its officers who allegedly created a racist design for a commemorative coin that was shared to a cop Facebook group in August. During a disciplinary hearing Monday, the department suspended Caleb McCollum, a white officer, for five days for the coin rendering, which featured the Pillsbury Doughboy. However, the Doughboy was styled as a Black drug dealer caricature with a mouth grill, holding a gun and a wad of cash. A police car and a purple vehicle with gold rims were placed behind the Doughboy, and “Big T Plaza”—a shopping center with a majority of Black customers—was written across the city’s skyline at the top of the coin. McCollum had been on administrative leave since August.