Dallas Cops Nab Suspect in Zoo’s Missing Monkey Mystery

The bizarre missing monkey saga at the Dallas Zoo appears to be over, with local cops announcing Friday they’d nabbed the alleged monkey-napper.

Dallas Police said they arrested Davion Irvin, 24, on Thursday and charged him with six counts of animal cruelty that doesn’t involve livestock. His image was circulated by police earlier in the week, and he was arrested after a tipster spotted him at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits, police said in a statement.

The two emperor tamarin monkeys were found unharmed at an abandoned home owned by a church in Lancaster, Texas, on Tuesday after being swiped from the zoo sometime early Monday. Zoo officials said their enclosure had been “intentionally compromised.”

The monkeys, Bella and Finn, were returned to the zoo by Tuesday night and placed in quarantine. They lost some weight during the ordeal but showed “no signs of injury,” the zoo said.

“We will continue to monitor them closely, but for now, we’re so glad they are safe and back with us,” the statement said.

Bella and Finn were found in at home owned by the Family Center Church of God in Christ, which was closed to the public for renovations, WFAA reported.

The pastor’s daughter, Tonya Thomas, told the station that Irvin was recognized by churchgoers when Dallas police released the security photo of him this week. Those members said they recalled seeing Irvin at services in the past.

Thomas said the building was broken into recently, with cops arriving to find chickens, birds, cats, and other small animals there when they responded.

Those weird circumstances led the church’s pastor to call in a tip to cops that their infamous monkey bandit could be using his building to hide the animals, Thomas said.

Police say it’s possible more charges could come for Irvin as they investigate other mysterious happenings at the zoo—like the brief disappearance of a clouded leopard and the “suspicious” death of a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture. For now, cops say Irvin faces charges only for the emperor tamarin monkeys.

Irvin was booked into Dallas County Jail just before midnight on Thursday, where he’s being held in lieu of $25,000 bail, records show.