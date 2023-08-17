Dallas Cops Cracked Up as Disabled Vet Wet Himself After Being Denied Restroom Access
‘APPALLING’
Four Dallas police officers are being investigated by the city’s police oversight board after they were seen on video laughing about a disabled military veteran who wet himself after he was refused access to a restaurant bathroom. Dynell Lane told the board’s members that two uniformed off-duty officers working as security at Serious Pizza in Dallas in the early hours of June 10 wouldn’t review his medical paperwork after other employees wouldn’t let him use the restroom. He called 911 on the off-duty cops, but the on-duty officers didn’t arrive in time. Body-cam footage from one of the arriving on-duty cops shows her asking her off-duty colleagues: “So you guys made a guy pee himself?” She laughed while asking the question, while one of the on-duty officers laughed after being informed Lane had called 911. “The Dallas Police Department failed me,” Lane told the oversight board at its monthly meeting, with board member Jonathan Maples saying it was “absolutely appalling to treat one of our veterans that way.”