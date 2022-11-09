Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office Rocked by Murder-Suicide
OFFICE TERROR
Two people died Tuesday in a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. A large police presence was at the scene after reports came in of shots fired at approximately 4:45 p.m., when a man allegedly went inside and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, sources told WFAA. The details of the pair’s relationship were not confirmed by authorities. “We do believe there is an employee here that is involved in this—we do believe that one of the subjects that is deceased was indeed an employee,” Sheriff Marian Brown told The Dallas Morning News, while also confirming authorities found one male and one female victim. “We are able to articulate that we are not looking for any suspects at this time,” she said. Dallas County commissioner John Wiley Price, who was also at the scene, told WFAA that the woman was a deputy medical examiner. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said another employee at the medical examiner’s office was hit by the shooter before they died. The condition of that person was unknown. Jenkins said the identities would remain private until next of kin was informed. The building was evacuated and was being searched by police, along with the neighboring Dallas County Health and Human Services building. The Daily Beast has contacted the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for comment.