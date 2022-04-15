Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Was in Car During Murder—but Didn’t Shoot, Lawyer Says
SPILL IT
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was riding in a vehicle last month when another person in the car fired a gun out the window and killed a man, his lawyer told the Dallas Morning News. “Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” attorney Barry Sorrels told the outlet. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process." Ray, 20, was shot and killed March 18. The Cowboys would like Joseph to speak with police about what he saw, according to sources cited by the Morning News.