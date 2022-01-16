CHEAT SHEET
Dallas Cowboys Misspell Linebacker’s Name on Jersey
Someone at the uniform factory fumbled. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch briefly became Leighton Vander “Ecsh” on Sunday—sporting a jersey with his surname misspelled during a wild-card playoff opener against the San Francisco 49ers. With two small but crucial letters switched, it didn’t take fans long to notice the gaffe during pregame warmups. Esch, 27, is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Dallas team. Though his future with the Cowboys may be in question, at least the typo isn’t the worst this sports season. That dubious honor came via New York Knicks player Immanuel Quickley, who was spotted in a “Qucikley” jersey last month.