Dallas Cowboys Owner’s Family Involved in Car Crash Ahead of Game

The collision came ahead of the team’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

Medical personnel were called to the scene of a car crash on Sunday involving two children and a grandchild of Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The incident is reported to have taken place near the Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium in California, ahead of the Texan team’s “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. A car carrying team brand officer Charlotte Jones, chief sales and marketing officer Jerry Jones Jr. and Charlotte’s son, Shy Anderson Jr., is understood to have hit a barricade en route to the stadium. “Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were both evaluated by medical staff at the stadium and were then able to move on to the visiting owners suite for the game,” the Cowboys said in a statement, issued after the team went on to sustain a 30-24 loss against their opponents. Jerry Jones himself is understood not to have been injured, having traveled to the venue in a separate car.

