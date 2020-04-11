Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Hosts Dinner Party for Dozens in Defiance of Coronavirus Quarantine

Read it at TMZ
Dak Prescott, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, hosted a steak dinner party Friday for nearly 30 people in defiance of Texas’ shelter-in-place order, TMZ reports. Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys’ star running back, also attended the barbecue buffet catered by Nick and Sam’s Steakhouse, according to TMZ, and he hosted a smaller dinner party later in the evening. The Texas governor has issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, and Prescott has already taken heat for working out with teammates in violation of social distancing guidelines.