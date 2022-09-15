Doc Arrested After Being Accused of Killing Colleague With IV Drip
HEATING UP
A Texas doctor eyed in connection to the death of a colleague has been arrested, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Oritz Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday, but it’s unclear on what charges he was booked into the Dallas County jail. Investigators began probing the 59-year-old anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare after a fellow doctor, Melanie Kaspar, took home an IV bag to rehydrate during an illness in June and died almost immediately after using it. Lab tests revealed that Kaspar’s IV bag contained bupivacaine, an anesthetic. Officials discovered that other IV bags at the surgery center were contaminated, leading to serious cardiac events in multiple patients between May and September. Last week, the Texas Medical Board suspended Ortiz’s license and alleged surveillance footage showed him “depositing single IV bags into the warmer in the hall outside the operating rooms” and that “shortly thereafter a patient would suffer a serious complication.”