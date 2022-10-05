Read it at The New York Post
The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, and the lucrative baseball ball landed in the hands of Cory Youmans, vice president of Dallas-based finance company Fisher Investments. The ball is estimated to be worth at least $2 million, making it a lucrative catch. As he walked away with security, sporting a Texas Rangers hat, Youmans said he wasn’t sure what he’ll do with the ball just yet. Judge set a record for the most home runs in a single season in the American League, one-upping Roger Maris’ 1961 streak of 61 home runs. The historic ball could make quite the investment in the banker’s portfolio, one so sought after another fan jumped the fence to try and catch it.