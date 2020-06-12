Dallas Fire Battalion Chief Suggests Black Lives Matter Protesters Should Be Lynched
A Dallas Fire-Rescue battalion chief is under investigation—but still employed—after suggesting on social media that Black Lives Matter protesters should be lynched. “No shit...we need to find out who’s behind this and find a good tree to use!” Allan Springer wrote on Facebook, in response to photos of brick palettes seen at a demonstration. Dallas Fire Fighters Association President Capt. Jim McDade decried Springer’s racist comment, writing in response, “Sorry chief but that is unbelievably offensive and inappropriate. I respect you as a BC and a firefighter but I’m appalled. Feel free to delete me, call me out, or do whatever you want.” A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue told WFAA that Springer, who oversees at least 60 people, is now under investigation, “by the department’s Internal Affairs Division to determine the necessary course of action going forward.”