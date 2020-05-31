Dallas Man in Viral Assault Video Attacked Protesters With Machete to Protect His Neighborhood’
The man who was seen in a graphic video on Saturday night being assaulted by a group of protestors in Dallas had initially charged at them with a machete while reportedly trying to protect a store. Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV first published the video of the attack, but edited out the segment that shows the man first chasing the protestors with a machete. He later released the full, unedited video of the incident. The man told police that he went to the demonstrations to “allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters.” The victim, who allegedly identified himself on Twitter as Harrier Magnus, was seen in the viral video being brutally beaten and then left in the street in a pool of his own blood after attacking the protestors. “I had a bit of an adventure this evening trying to protect a bar I love, one that ended with me in the hospital,” he wrote on Twitter. “But I am quite alive, if a bit worse for wear.” Dallas police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.