Dallas Mavericks Hit by Allegations of Violence and Sexual Harassment

The Dallas Mavericks NBA team been rocked by accusations from more than a dozen current and former employees who detailed a toxic working environment ranging from sexual harassment to domestic violence. A Sports Illustrated investigation revealed allegations including multiple complaints of sexual harassment against former Team President Terdema Ussery, an employee who watched pornography at his desk, and one example of physical assault from a male employee against a female colleague who he was dating. One former employee described the workplace culture as being like “a real-life Animal House,” and others described Ussery touching women’s legs during meetings and requesting sex. The Mavs said in a statement that it had opened an investigation into its workplace culture. Owner Mark Cuban told the magazine he was not aware of any improper behavior and was “embarrassed” that it happened. “Based off of what I’ve read here, we just fired our HR person,” Cuban is quoted as telling SI. “I don’t have any tolerance for what I’ve read. It’s wrong. It’s abhorrent.”
