Parents Arrested After Claiming 3-Year-Old Was Killed in Road-Rage Shooting
TRAGIC
The mother and father of a young boy who was fatally shot at close range earlier this week in Dallas County have been arrested, according to authorities. Lacravivonne Washington, 26, the mother of 3-year-old Jalexus, was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant and charged with endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony, police said Thursday. Dallas investigators said that Washington claimed that her son had been shot in a road-rage incident by another person, but that they had found no evidence supporting her version of events. The 3-year-old died Monday, after Washington brought him to a local hospital’s emergency room. Police later found a handgun in the glove compartment of Washington’s car, although she had initially told them there were no firearms inside. Her three children, including Jalexus, would have been able to reach the gun, police said, as they had been moving about “unrestrained” in the vehicle. Washington’s husband, Jalexus Washington Sr., was also arrested on Wednesday, and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Washington Sr. told officers he was at work when the shooting occurred, police said.