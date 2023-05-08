One Dead in Dallas DART Train Shooting After Mall Attack
MORE BLOODSHED
A shooting on board a DART train in Dallas on Sunday left one person dead and two others wounded, police said. The fatal attack at around 4:30 p.m. aboard a Green Line train near the Hatcher station started as some type of argument between two passengers, DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles told CNN. Two people were shot, including a bystander, during the disturbance. Both were taken to a Dallas hospital, where one of the victims later died, police said, while a third person believed to have been hit by shrapnel was treated at the scene. The suspect remained at large as of Sunday evening. The DART attack came the day after a mass shooting at a mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen that left eight people dead and another seven wounded.