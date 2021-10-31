Dallas Paramedic Who Kicked Homeless Man in Face Is Canned

CHEAT SHEET
A Dallas paramedic who competed as a mixed martial arts fighter has been fired after new video surfaced showing him kicking an unarmed homeless, mentally ill man at least nine times, the Dallas Morning News reported. Police initially cleared Brad Cox of wrongdoing despite bodycam video that showed him kicking Kyle Vess once in the face while he was being held on suspicion of starting a grass fire. A second video showed a more prolonged attack, which left Vess with a fractured eye socket, fractured sinus, and broken teeth. Vess has sued Cox and the city and is demanding the paramedic be charged.