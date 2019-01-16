Dallas Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Fugitive Priest Accused of Abusing Teens

Dallas police have issued an arrest warrant for a priest who was previously accused of molesting three teens after another accuser came forward, The Dallas Morning News reports. Edmundo Paredes, formerly the priest at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, was reportedly accused of sexually assaulting three teenage boys over a decade ago and stealing from the church. The Dallas Catholic Diocese reportedly made the allegations public last year. Dallas police spokeswoman Tamika Dameron told the newspaper the three victims didn’t want to pursue criminal charges, but the public announcement of the accusations prompted another alleged victim to come forward to the department's Child Exploitation Unit. A criminal probe was reportedly opened, and the investigation led to the warrant being issued for the “sexual assault of a child.” Paredes, who is now 70, is thought to have returned to his native Philippines last year.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10