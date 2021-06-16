Dallas Cop Sexually Assaulted Underage Girl Who Came to Him for Help: Police
BROKEN TRUST
A Dallas cop was arrested Tuesday after an underage girl accused of him of sexually assaulting her when she came to him for help. Police say the girl, whose age was not released, got into an argument with her father in May and went to the home of a family friend, Officer Tyrone Lee Williams Jr. Williams, who allowed her to sleep in his daughter’s bed. When the girl woke up, she said Williams, 48, was caressing her thighs, according to an affidavit. He told her to remain quiet and she went back to sleep. But when she awoke, she told authorities Williams was rubbing himself on her in a painful way. After Williams asked her if she liked it, she pushed him off and locked herself in the bathroom, police say. Sometime later, the girl and her mother got into an argument and, despite the girl’s fear of Williams, she was sent to his house again. After she left, she went and stayed with her boyfriend’s family and told his mother about what Williams had done, according to the affidavit. She was later picked up by authorities—who were informed of her location by Williams—after being listed as a runway. At that point, she told authorities about the alleged abuse.
Williams was booked into jail Monday and released on a $25,000 bond. An officer since 2009, he's been placed on administrative leave as the Dallas Police Department conducts an internal investigation.