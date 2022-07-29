Dallas Police Release Footage of Man Shot by Officer During Convenience Store Arrest
Dallas Police released footage Friday of the fatal shooting of a man they said pulled a handgun on officers while they attempted to arrest him in a convenience store. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said officers investigating drug complaints in the area had witnessed Kyle Dail make multiple drug deals. He allegedly evaded officers during their first attempt to stop him for a traffic violation, but they caught up with him later in a convenience store where they tried to place him under arrest. In body cam footage of the incident, Dail can be heard screaming as they tried to place him in custody: “I’m not moving. I’m not moving. I can’t breathe.” But while he was struggling, Dail took out a handgun, Garcia said. “A moment after Dail threw his weapon, Officer Hoffman fired his duty weapon,” Garcia said. Dail died Thursday in a local hospital, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said.