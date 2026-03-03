A drone struck a U.S. Consulate parking lot in Dubai on Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing a U.S. official and Dubai’s media office. Dubai authorities said air defenses intercepted drones in the area and extinguished what they described as a “limited fire” near the consulate. Video circulating on social media showed black smoke rising near the consulate before the fire was brought under control. Emergency crews responded immediately, and officials said the blaze was fully contained. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, according to Dubai’s media office, which the Daily Beast has reached out to for comment. The war in the Middle East has already claimed the lives of six U.S. troops and hundreds of civilians.
‘Dallas’ Star Dies at 62
Actress and model Annabel Schofield has died following a battle with cancer. She was 62. The Welsh actress was best known for her 12-episode run on the soap opera Dallas, playing the character of Laurel Ellis on its 11th season alongside Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing character. She also starred on the silver screen in the late 80s and early 90s, appearing in films such as Solar Crisis, Dragonard, and Eye of the Widow. Schofield moved behind the scenes following her stint as an actress, founding Bella Bene Productions in 2010, where she served as an executive producer. The production company worked on commercials, music, and fashion projects, calling back to her past life as an ‘80s model. Prior to her shift into the American film and TV industry, Schofield was a mainstay of the London modeling scene. “She was one of David Bailey’s favorites and appeared in countless shoots for Italian Vogue. She was the forerunner of Take Two—without her, we could never have made it as we did,” Melissa Richardson, the former owner of London’s Take Two Agency, said about Schofield.
A recurring theme in the second Trump administration has been to address resentments Trump harbored from the first, and that’s included a dismantling of much of America’s soft-power diplomatic influence around the world. The thesis here, to Trump, was that foreign policy should be what he wanted it to be (people should listen to him, not he to them); it should concentrate on big stuff (results!) and that, whatever we do, we should get something for it; and, most of all, we should always win. He has unilaterally replaced the long-standing foreign policy establishment with a visceral show of his and America’s dominance—pronouncements, threats, and constant musings about what he might or might not do. And, most importantly, “the win.” The idea that we had fought wars that we hadn’t won actually confounds him. How could that possibly have happened? He’s counting on being able to sell quick, beautiful victories. “Everybody loves a winner,” as he’s been saying. The Ayatollah is dead. That’s the win. Donald Trump will shortly claim victory—and what comes next ain’t his problem.
The sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie says authorities have made major headway in their investigation. “I think that investigators are definitely closer. We’ve got a lot of intel,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on the Today Show. The search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has stretched into its second month after the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona home. Nanos confirmed there are major leads likely to help solve the case, but said he was keeping the majority of their investigation off limits to the public. Nanos did reveal that investigators are closer to sourcing where the kidnapper bought their backpack from, using the footage from Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera. “That backpack is new, it’s exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay? That’s what we’re looking into,” Nanos said. The video shows a masked perpetrator wearing a backpack, gloves, and a gun with a holster. Nanos did not provide a timeline for finding Nancy. He previously told The New York Times it may take years to find her. News outlets have received ransom letters asking for Bitcoin from individuals claiming to be Guthrie’s kidnappers. Nanos did not comment on the veracity of the letters. Investigators have also questioned multiple persons of interest, but have not yet identified a suspect.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you're a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn't skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it's soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won't need that long. "My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this," one five-star Amazon reviewer said. "It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us." Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator's ergonomic design. "This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold," another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it's super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it's $69). Whether you're exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it's the gift that keeps on giving.
Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone has died of an unknown cause at the age of 42. His brother, Nick Pistone, announced the death on Facebook on Monday, posting an image of Chase as a child and another in his NASCAR uniform. “Well My young brother and best friend is gone. I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this,” he wrote. ”I miss you Chase already and I hope you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!,” Nick wrote. Nick did not specify Chase’s cause of death on the Facebook post, but he requested the industry news outlet, Legends Nation, to post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after speaking to them about his younger brother’s passing. The 988 number has counselors on call for people struggling with mental health issues. The racer had an early start to a fruitful career, beginning at age six, following in the footsteps of his highly decorated grandfather, “Tiger” Tom Pistone. Chase competed in NASCAR until 2014. He won the Summer Shootout Championship Legends four times and won more than 80 feature events in Legends, Late Model, and USAR competitions. “Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy,” the Legends Nation post read.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden, 75, is opening up about an alleged instance of sexual harassment early in her career—one she says came with professional retaliation. In her memoir released on Tuesday, Joan: Life Beyond the Script, Lunden recounts an unsettling encounter with a superior she identifies only as “Ted.” At 25, she had just joined ABC’s flagship station WABC when her boss invited her to what he framed as a “good opportunity” to socialize with the team at an overnight gathering on Fire Island. But when she arrived, Lunden says the scene looked less like a work function and more like an “overnight double date.” Only two others were there—a WCBS reporter and his girlfriend. She writes that Ted suggested they share a bedroom. Lunden instead slept on the couch, saying she felt “offended as a woman that a guy—my superior at work—thought he could get away with this!” When she confronted him, she says he brushed it off, saying they should “just enjoy ourselves.” Back at the office, Lunden claims he began killing her story ideas—cutting into her pay. After a “couple of months” of retaliation, she threatened legal action. That, she says, “got his attention.” He eventually apologized, though Lunden describes the confrontation as “incredibly uncomfortable and scary”—but necessary.
Selena Gomez revealed she’s been a muse for her friend Taylor Swift’s songwriting. Speaking on her husband Benny Blanco’s podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Gomez revealed that the song “Dorothea” from Swift’s 2020 album Evermore was written about their long friendship. “I listen to it, I’m so impressed how it’s eloquently put,” Gomez said about the tune. Evermore and Folklore are sister albums that Swift released during the COVID pandemic, which, unlike the rest of her true-to-life releases, focus on fictional narratives. In the track, the mega popstar sings to Dorothea, a childhood friend who “left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams,” according to Swift. Swift sings, “And if you’re ever tired of bein’ known for who you know You know, you’ll always know me,” referring to their long-standing friendship through eras of fame. Some lyrics more clearly allude to Selena Gomez as the inspiration for Dorothea: “You’re a queen sellin’ dreams, sellin’ makeup and magazines,” Swift sings. Gomez explained that the song captures how they’ve both grown together. “I feel like a lot of moments—huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between, we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18, and we didn’t really know what was going on. And so we’ve never seen each other any differently,” Gomez said on the podcast.
Christina Applegate, 54, once had Brad Pitt on her arm—but her teenage crush on a rock star extinguished the budding romance. In her new memoir You With the Sad Eyes, released Tuesday, the Married… with Children star revisits a chaotic night at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. Applegate was just 17 at the time; Pitt was 26 and, in her words, hadn’t yet become “THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people’s dreams.” Instead of swooning over her date, Applegate admits she spent the evening making eyes at Sebastian Bach, “who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row.” To make matters worse, she ditched Pitt, leaving him to drive her mother home on an awkward ride, which resulted in Pitt almost getting into a “fight with a bunch of gang members.” The drama didn’t end there. Applegate says “much later,” two of Pitt’s girlfriends approached her to confirm whether she was “the girl who left Brad behind” at the VMAs—adding that Pitt had told them he was still upset and didn’t speak to her for years. Applegate said the decision left her filled with regret when she discovered that the rock star she chose over Pitt was already in a long-term relationship—with a one-year-old child.
Whether you've been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you're looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex's nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a "godsend" and a "miracle cream" for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you've been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn't leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Two young smoothie makers were fired from their jobs after a MAGA-supporting couple to whom they refused service put them on TikTok. In the TikTok video, they were shown telling Jake Lindemyer, 42, and his wife Erika, 40, that they would not serve them because he was wearing a Trump hoodie. In the confrontation, at a branch of the nationwide chain in the liberal enclave of Ann Arbor, Michigan, the pair—who live 30 miles from the city—appeared to start recording when the two young staff, one male, the other female, told them they did not “feel comfortable” serving the MAGA couple. As the confrontation became more heated, Erika told the staff that this was “discrimination,” and “illegal” to which one of the employees responded, “I said Trump discriminates.” The staff then said they “have a right to refuse service,” and pointed the couple toward the exit. When the video went up the female member of staff posted on social media, “I am a minor. The people in the comments are all white and they’re all being hella racist, guys.” Smoothie King announced on X that the two employees were fired, all employees at the branch were being retrained, and the Trump couple had received an apology.