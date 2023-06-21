Dallas to Shift From 911 Calls to Online Reporting for Some Crimes
IS IT SERIOUS?
Dallas is telling people to hang up the phone and head to their website instead. Starting July 3, the Dallas Police Department will require residents to report low-priority crimes online and reserve 911 for more pressing situations in hopes of freeing up officers’ time and combatting staff shortages. “We have to think about our men and women and the stress that they’re under and the constant calls,” Chief Eddie García said Tuesday. “We have to make the working conditions of our men and women better and, at the same time, not sacrifice the service for our community, and I think this achieves that.” For certain incidents—such as minor accidents, graffiti, and theft under $2,500—an officer won’t physically come to the doorstep to take down the report. However, if it is a medical emergency or a suspect is present, residents should still call 911.