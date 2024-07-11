Dam Breaks as First Dem Senator Calls for Biden to Step Down

As a growing chorus of House Democrats call for Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, the first Democratic senator has thrown his name into the mix with another call for the president to step down.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch made his argument in an op-ed for The Washington Post, writing that while he has “great respect” for Biden, “we cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night.”

He added: “For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race.”

Welch claimed he was delivering the news “with sadness” but that “the national conversation is focused on President Biden’s age and capacity. Only he can change it.”

The news came just as a ninth House Democrat joined the calls for Biden to step down from the ticket, amid growing uncertainty over his cognitive ability and chances of beating Donald Trump in November.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) said in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday: “While this is a decision for the president and the first lady, I hope they will come to the conclusion that I and others have: President Biden should not be the Democratic presidential nominee,” he said.

“It is a painful and difficult conclusion but there is no question in my mind that we will all be better served if the president steps aside as the Democratic nominee and manages a transition under his terms.”

Blumenauer, 75, who has represented the Portland district for almost 30 years, will retire from Congress at the end of the year. He is a member of the Budget Committee and a member of the influential Ways and Means Committee.

Though he added Biden “will be recorded in history as the most successful president in the last 50 years,” Blumenauer echoed sentiments of the previous 8 House Democrats to call for Biden to withdraw. They include Reps. Lloyd Doggett (TX), Mike Quigley (IL), Raúl Grijalva (AZ), Seth Moulton (MA), Angie Craig (MN) and Adam Smith (WA).

Pat Ryanm of New York, became the eighth House Democrat earlier Wednesday, posting on X that “Joe Biden is a patriot but is no longer the best candidate to defeat Trump.” He added he was “asking Joe Biden to step aside.”

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) also told CNN on Tuesday that he believes Biden “cannot win” in November.

Biden has maintained he will remain in the race amid while earlier in the week it seemed the U.S. president may have calmed the storm, on Wednesday, it reared its ugly head.