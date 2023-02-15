Damar Hamlin Apologizes After Super Bowl Jacket Sparks Ridiculous Outrage
GET A LIFE
Damar Hamlin has apologized after his Super Bowl attire somehow caused a stir. The 24-year-old, who attended to honor the emergency personnel who helped save his life, wore a jacket with a playful depiction of Jesus on the cross. Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who has previously been accused of domestic violence and child abuse, decided he didn’t like it, taking to social media to say: “You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!” Although he was quick to blast Hamlin, Peterson came back with a calmer Instagram post Monday, once he’d spoken to him. “I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention,” he wrote. “However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share… After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent!” In a Wednesday tweet, Hamlin said, “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior!”