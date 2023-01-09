‘A Lot of Love on My Heart’: Damar Hamlin Leaves Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from an Ohio hospital on Monday, exactly a week after collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest just minutes into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a statement shared by the Bills, doctors with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said they were “thrilled and proud” to share the update that Hamlin was back in Buffalo.

“He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery,” the medical center added.

Hamlin, 24, posted his own statement minutes later, tweeting that he was going “home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart.”

“Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling,” he continued. “The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”

Hamlin, who is in his second season with the Bills, regained consciousness last Thursday, immediately asking “who won” the game, doctors previously said. He began walking on Friday, according to medical staff, and has begun therapy.

“I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed,” Dr. William Knight IV, a professor of emergency medicine at the university, told NBC News in a statement.

