Damar Hamlin Opens His Eyes Again Amid ‘Remarkable Improvement’

Damar Hamlin has re-opened his eyes for the first time since his horrific incident during an NFL game Monday night and is said to be “neurologically intact.”

The NFL Network first reported the good news, adding that Hamlin’s family said the 24-year-old is now able to grip the hands of his loved ones from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In a statement of its own, the Buffalo Bills said Thursday that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours and that his lungs “continue to heal.”

Despite Hamlin’s progress, however, the Bills acknowledged that Hamlin remains in critical condition and still has a long road to recovery ahead.