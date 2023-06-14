CHEAT SHEET
Damar Hamlin Inspires Ohio House to Require AEDs in Schools
The Ohio House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of requiring automated external defibrillators in every school and recreation venue in the state. The resolution was prompted by the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who earlier this year, suffered a terrifying heart attack on the field in Cincinnati. The motion cleared with resounding bipartisan support on an 84-6 vote. It mandates that all public schools, municipally owned sports and recreation locations and some private schools have AEDs on site. Current Ohio law allows individual school districts to require AEDs in their schools, but leaves the decision ultimately to those districts, themselves.